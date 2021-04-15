To the Editor:
Just what we need, another way for capitalists to exploit substance abuse, dependency and addiction in order to make money.
I will vote against any proposal to let the legalized pushers sink their grubby claws into South Burlington. Pot is a weed. It grows naturally and easily in our climate.
If you want to grow some for your own use and to give to your friends, fine. But let’s keep the money out of it. Legalization was unavoidable and, on the whole, not a bad thing.
But letting people exploit others’ vulnerabilities out of greed for money — that’s the crime, and it shouldn’t be allowed.
Seth Steinzor
South Burlington
