The COVID-19 pandemic has presented us with an unprecedented economic and social crisis. People in this community have lost jobs, will lose jobs, experienced wage losses, some will close their businesses, and some will lose their homes. This is the unfortunate reality we are facing.
Currently the South Burlington School Board is negotiating with three collective bargaining units, SBAA (administrators), SBEA (teachers) and SBEA-ESP (educational support professionals).
South Burlington educators and support staff have one of the most important jobs in the community, educating our children.
The community respects and appreciates everything they do. These jobs are some of the most secure jobs. This job security is not threatened in any way by community members working together to fight for sustainable budgets and “affordable” taxes. The threat comes from continued unreasonable asks and demands of the unions.
This community has been very generous over the years and supported some of the highest compensated teachers and administrators in Vermont. These administrators, teachers and staff should be grateful and supportive to the plight of the South Burlington taxpayers.
In light of this unprecedented economic crisis, it would be disrespectful to this generous community for union negotiators to ask for any increases. In all reality, the school board should be putting forth a temporary freeze on all increases, reduce the district’s healthcare burden and potentially cut salaries as other institutions are doing around the country. This would save the district substantial dollars.
It is said that due to the shrinking revenue base of taxes in the state as a result of this economic crisis caused by COVID-19, the State Educational Fund expects to be in a $40 million-plus deficit after reserves are wiped out in FY2020. South Burlington taxpayers will not be able to bear any additional burden to continue to afford the standard of living and school spending we have become accustomed to.
To that end, school board and union negotiators, as you sit at the negotiating table, ask yourselves what you have, be aware of how much better your compensation and benefits are than most community members and, above all, be aware of what the community has lost and will continue to lose.
Be positive role models for the students, let them see what sacrifices their leaders and influencers are willing to make in a desperate situation and do what is morally and fiscally responsible for the community of South Burlington.
Dan Emmons
South Burlington