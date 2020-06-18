Like most of us that get a soul-crushing dose of the daily news feed, I gasped at the sight of the U.S. government clearing peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square Park. How horrified those citizens must have been when they were attacked with flash bang grenades, rubber bullets and smoke.
But when I push my one-year-old in a baby jogger around South Burlington, war planes fly over our heads.
Going jogging with those F-35s has a psychological impact not dissimilar from how the National Guard were being used in D.C. These unsafe and unhealthy conditions, that were somehow foisted upon us by powers beyond our control, were not consented to by my son. I believe they put his health and safety at risk.
For South Burlington to be an equitable, just, healthy and safe community, the machines that are being used against our own citizens need to be dispersed.
Tyler Samler
South Burlington