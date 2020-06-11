I am very disappointed to see that the school budget was rejected by a wide margin, with only 30% of the town voting.
People say they want to fund the schools, now is just “not the right time.” But it wasn’t the right time when we voted down the budget before the pandemic either. And it wasn’t the right time last year, and the year before that.
Each year, people fight against supporting our schools, coming up with a different excuse each time. The people of this town need to realize there is a concerted effort to defund our school system.
I wish those of you who benefited from this town’s great schools would pass that on to the next generation, and that those of who moved here after your kids were grown would recognize the value of supporting others’ children.
And I wish those of you with kids in school (or close to starting, as mine are) would realize that your kids’ education depends on organizing and voting in support of your interests (and funding the schools).
When we moved to Vermont, we chose to live in South Burlington – paying our taxes and supporting local businesses – because of its strong schools and good community. Since then, we’ve seen rounds of nasty, bitter fights over the schools (I was called an “elitist” for daring to support the schools).
This community needs to think about its priorities. And at the very least, we should start scrutinizing all of our budget, not just the part that serves our children; I, for one, am going to fight every attempt to spend money on any service as long as this community refuses to support its schools.
Peter Henne
South Burlington