To the Editor:
Disabled veterans are grossly under compensated. They’ve been asking various Congresses and administrations for fair and adequate compensation since the end of World War I in November 1918, 104 years ago.
In 2023 a totally disabled veteran with no dependents is compensated at the ridiculous rate of $43,463 dollars a year. The National Average Wage Index for 2021 was $60,575 dollars per annum and the median income for 2021 was $70,784. The per capita gross domestic product in 2021 was $69,288, among the highest in the world.
Disabled veterans are only compensated for projected lost wages, and not a loss of quality of life payment. U.S. courts now routinely award quality of life payments in any judgment concerning personal injury cases.
We can levy at least a penny tax on every dollar traded on the stock market to pay for the compensation due to our disabled veterans. This would be above and beyond the 1 percent tax on stock buybacks recently legislated and would apply to the entire stock market. The New York Stock Exchange alone traded about 1.46 billion shares a day in 2019. There are presently 13 separate stock exchanges operating in the United States
This is now a national security problem — once our youth fully understand that, should they be seriously injured or sickened in the line of duty, they are looking at a lifetime of near poverty as disabled veterans. This realization among young people will cause the armed forces to quickly collapse. In fact, enlistments are already dropping precipitously.
No one wants to be played for a fool, not even a young person. And that is what we are doing here.
We have no right to expect young people to make a lifetime sacrifice so that elites can evade a fair level of taxation as they have for several decades. Congress must act to correct this injustice. If Congress does not act, then we must prepare ourselves as a nation to live without viable armed forces for many years to come and that would be a great danger to all of us.
Tom Barnes
South Burlington
