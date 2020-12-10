To the Editor:
As a recent member of the South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee, I read with interest of the Dorset Street conservation efforts and the opinion piece about the BlackRock Construction project.
These groups are not the only citizens working on housing and conservation issues. The volunteer citizen members of both Open Space and Affordable Housing Committees were charged by City Council to carry out such studies. Open Space delivered a study determining primary plots for conservation in the SEQ. We on Affordable Housing completed a two-year process to draft an Inclusionary Zoning ordinance. Both were completed by early 2020.
As a committee member, I attended the January 22, 2020, meeting when BlackRock gave its first Parkway/Dorset submission. I easily accessed the archived video tape of that meeting through the city website DRB page link to YouTube.
Two points: first, though the BlackRock submission was included in the required legal warning in The Other Paper, not one citizen appeared to challenge the initial submission. Second, BlackRock began its DRB presentation with a reminder that the Parkway property was part of an earlier City approved land swap conservation agreement to preserve land closer to the golf course.
Effective citizen participation in DRB submissions in any municipality begins with the earliest submission stages. The opposing group apparently waited six months or more to engage this process and ignored the conservation land swap.
As to expectations, the DRB cannot ignore the reality that density and materials costs drive both profits and most importantly, housing availability. Taxes go up on all South Burlington homeowners when housing is scarce or not affordable. The issue of higher taxes for current property owners caused by lower new project density is not addressed by the group opposing.
Paula DeMichele
South Burlington
