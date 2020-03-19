This letter is simply to thank all the members of the South Burlington School Board and City Council for their tireless dedication to improving the lives of South Burlington’s citizens.
These are folks who, at the end of a long workday, voluntarily show up for more long meetings of the city council and school board, when most of us are relaxing at home. They certainly aren’t spending all that time working on city and school issues for the paycheck! This is arduous often thankless work, discussing options, trying to build consensus, being mindful of the potential impacts on citizens and taxpayers.
Informed, intelligent and caring citizens can agree or disagree with what our elected officials propose to South Burlington’s taxpayers. But I don’t think anyone can disagree that these people put in all this time and effort with the best intentions to make our lives better. They deserve our appreciation.
Sam Carlson
South Burlington