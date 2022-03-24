To the Editor:
If memory serves me correctly, the Burlington Airport’s official rationale for purchasing and demolishing residences in the Chamberlain neighborhood was to protect the residents from excessive noise generated with the arrival of the F-35s.
Recognizing public concerns, officials promised additional noise mitigation procedures for the remaining residences. Now the airport is requesting a zoning change to further its commercial interests and threatening legal action should the request be denied.
Call me a cynic if you wish, but I think these same officials were using the arrival of the F-35s as a means of obtaining their true goal, that being the economic benefits of expansion. My cynicism developed as the F-35 controversy blossomed.
It seemed strange to me, patriotism notwithstanding, that a prominent Burlington real estate developer and the Greater Burlington Industrial Corp. were leading advocates for the arrival of the F-35s.
Every day I read about the local housing crisis, the need for affordable housing.
The F-35s have a limited lifetime. They will not be here forever and who knows what will replace them in the future.
But one thing is certain: If South Burlington’s leaders approve the airport’s rezoning request, changing the zoning from residential to commercial, more requests will follow. What is now prime residential property will be lost forever.
Robert L. Walsh
South Burlington
