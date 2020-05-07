During the COVID-19 quarantine period, South Burlington has decided that the City Council and the DRB will continue to meet, virtually, but that all other city bodies will be “on pause.”
It is certainly essential for the City Council to be meeting to oversee the health and general welfare of the community.
It doesn’t make sense to me for the DRB to be meeting and not the Planning Commission, however.
The Planning Commission was given a vast amount of work to do before the Interim Zoning deadline in June and yet they cannot meet.
Development, on the other hand, is rarely “essential.” We can wait to pour more concrete and cut more trees – indeed those activities are prohibited by gubernatorial order at present, yet the DRB is meeting.
Not all persons have adequate computer resources at home, or the knowledge to participate remotely.
Others find this form of connection intimidating or expensive (computer or phone access for a long Zoom meeting can be costly).
Remote access does not necessarily include the ability to see the visual presentation of site plans, charts and maps.
The bottom line is that the public does not have the usual access to democratic participation right now. In addition to the resource limitations, the most important concern of the community is not city business, but rather the COVID-19 emergency itself. They are focused primarily on provisioning their homes, teaching their children, caring for extended family at a safe distance, keeping themselves physically and mentally healthy, applying for financial resources, worrying about job loss or learning online ways of working.
There is a concern that well-funded private agendas may be allowed to move forward while the attention of the public is diverted.
This is one way the democratic process can be incrementally eroded.
Sarah Dopp
South Burlington