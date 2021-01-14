To the Editor:
During the past few years I don’t know whether I have been more despondent or more angry when I see my city of the past 30 years looking more and more like what happened to my birth state of New Jersey.
New Jersey is now the densest state in the union, but in my youth it definitely was the Garden State.
While there are still places of beauty, particularly in the northwest corner, now a sprawling web of highways, malls and mega housing developments dominate the landscape.
Wildlife, forest and field are hard to find. That is why New Jersey tourists are so numerous in Vermont. The soul longs for this beauty and they find occasional respite here.
South Burlington is in danger of becoming a similar sprawl.
In every direction we see the destruction of field and forest for housing development, automobile-jammed streets and crowded, outdated school buildings.
Just in the past year or two large swaths of our rural landscapes have been replaced by expensive housing developments. Even in the middle of interim zoning, a pause in the construction, we know that hundreds more housing units are being built off Old Farm Road and, more recently, approval was given for 32 more units on Spear Street.
In addition, smaller housing complexes have been approved or are under construction, such as the one across from the Country Club on Dorset Street. These are being built on some of the most valuable land in South Burlington and will, no doubt, be expensive purchases (even the required so-called affordable housing is not inexpensive in South Burlington).
I have to ask: What do we want our city to be? Sprawling development, without the current field, forests and stream we currently enjoy? Without habitat for wildlife? Without the opens spaces so many of us have gravitated to during the pandemic?
Yes, we do need more affordable housing. The areas immediately around city center — Market and Garden Streets — and other places which can be infilled are plentiful still without destroying the valuable open space that provides for beautiful views, forests that sequester carbon, open fields where bobcats, deer and bears roam, birds nest and streams feed our lake, fish and other of nature’s wondrous creatures.
Remember, the decisions we make today will have long term effects on our climate and our sustainability as a community.
Karen Ryder
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.