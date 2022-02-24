To the Editor:
I was so pleased to see that University of Vermont Medical Center is offering its nurses a decent raise without a fight. I remember walking with our nurses in 2018 when they were on strike. Nurses were saying then those substandard wages led to chronic staffing shortages, nurse burnout and gaps in patient care.
What a difference a pandemic makes.
While I am sure our nurses continue to be underpaid and overworked, I hope that the hospital administration will follow this first step in the right direction with others to work toward paying nurses what they deserve. Our health care system would fall apart without them.
They have sacrificed a great deal over the past two years to work to keep all of us healthy. I hope they know how much we need and appreciate them. Nurses deserve to make a professional wage and have working conditions that are sustainable and allow them to give patients the best care possible.
Kathleen Murphy
South Burlington
