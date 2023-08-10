To the Editor:

In his guest perspective, “Debate over income inequality is finally settled,” John McClaughry argues that income is not being measured correctly, and income inequality is not a problem. But there is a problem, and changing how income is measured doesn’t make the problem go away.

The problem is that far too many hard-working people aren’t earning a living wage. A living wage is the amount needed to support a basic but decent standard of living without government subsidies. A living wage allows workers and families to secure food, shelter, clothing, health care, transportation, child care and other necessities of living in modern society.

It is not that the wealthy are unworthy, but rather that those who are not wealthy are also worthy. Those who are able and willing are worthy of the opportunity to earn a living wage. But a living wage is not within the reach of far too many today.

Dr. Amy K. Glasmeier of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology reports that the 2023 average living wage for a family with two working adults and two children requires an annual pretax income of $104,077. This means two adults each working full time need to earn an average of $25 per hour. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only about 25 percent of workers earn his much. The rest earn less, often much less.

McClaughry wants government policies and programs reshaped to reduce or eliminate subsidies and promote self-sufficiency. It’s not that self-sufficiency is a bad thing. It may provide enough to keep people out of poverty, but it doesn’t mean hard-working, worthy Americans will enjoy a living wage. We should be doing better than that.

James Thomas

South Burlington