To the Editor:
The severe drought of 2020 has led to a visual reminder of global warming on our doorstep. In the Mayfair Park area of south Burlington, the most noticeable and massive maple tree has not leafed out this spring and is probably slowly dying from a lack of water last year.
Unusually, there are many seedpods hanging on the branches — a last ditch effort at future pollination, no doubt.
It is still a magnificent tree. No denying that this tree, which survived week-long blizzards, tornadoes, windstorms, pollution, and industrial road building activity for over 200 years, is now naked and has succumbed to the global warming of the planet.
Please try to come by to say your goodbyes. This magnificent maple sits on the corner of Woodbine and Victoria Drive. But please respect the private property that the tree is located on
Catherine Jones
South Burlington
