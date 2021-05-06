To the Editor:
If your lawn is filled with dandelions, may I be the first to congratulate and thank you. A yard full of these lovely yellow flowers, which transform into puff-able white balls, show that the people who live there care about the environment.
Somewhere in the relatively recent past, there was a huge marketing effort — probably funded by the fossil fuel and large chemical companies — to convince us that it was important to have an unblemished uniformly green lawn. Folks bought into their idea of beauty, and bought their products spending billions of dollars on lawn “treatments.”
If we had done no harm, and just wasted our own money on the folly of a green lawn, that would be ok. But the quest for perfectly green lawns has caused great harm to our environment. In addition to wasting billions of tap (drinking) water on our lawns, we’ve been putting poisonous chemicals (pesticides and fertilizers) into our ground soil and waterways. Lawn chemicals manufactured to kill the dandelions are also killing the bees and other life forms living underground. Lawn chemicals not only kill the pollinators directly, they also destroy their food. Dandelions are an early source of pollen and nectar for bees and other pollinating insects.
Incidentally, in addition to killing the dandelions and the bees, veterinarians cite lawn chemicals as contributing to incurable nasal cancer in dogs. Time will tell whether pesticides and fertilizers are harming children who play on lawns.
If we ‘first do no harm’ to the dandelions, their flowers will be there to feed the pollinators, and their roots will be there to hold and bring nutrients into the yard, helping surrounding plants. The little dandelion not only nourishes the bees and the soil, but it can also nourish human beings. Dandelions have been used since ancient times for medicinal purposes. It’s also considered a superfood with nutritional properties far too numerous to list here. Wellness can be found in a weed.
Every time I see a lawn adorned with dandelions, I send a silent thank you and good wishes to the owners. May there be many more such adorned lawns around our city and country.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.