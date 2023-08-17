To the Editor:

The Other Paper’s July 27 article with the headline “Local residents lose Higher Ground case” overlooked the significant win residents actually had in court.

Rather than the court dismissing litigation, the legitimacy of the neighbor’s concerns was, in fact, validated by the court, which added these and other requirements to Burton’s permit:

• Burton will install one or more permanent noise monitoring stations at their property line, and World Health Organization limits will be enforced.

• Burton shall coordinate with the cities of Burlington and South Burlington to ensure that no event parking will take place on Arthur Court or in Queen City Park, and further, that this coordination may entail the funding of tow trucks for enforcement.

• Ticketed performing arts center events will end by midnight, with a maximum of 12 events per year ending by 2 a.m. This particular condition updates an Act 250 permit that would have allowed events 365 days per year ending by 2 a.m.

These conditions are proof positive that the neighbors and Citizens for Responsible Zoning have presented legitimate concerns that legal precedent supports.

The ongoing concern is that the court did not include any means for enforcement of the conditions. Enforcement would rely upon action by the Citizens for Responsible Zoning. This enforcement would require neighbors to hire an attorney to enforce the conditions.

As South Burlington’s newspaper of record we are very disappointed that the above information requires submitting an opinion response. Your reporting should have included comment by neighbors in addition to a Burton senior executive and the owner of Higher Ground.

The Other Paper has always maintained editorial neutrality, and expressed support for the community it covers and lives in. The impact of this page one article is huge.

A May 18 guest perspective, which was referenced in the July 27 article, identified the issues which Judge Mary Teachout addressed, several of which are listed above. The reporting missed the boat by not including the conditions in the July 27 article. (“New Higher Ground a bad fit for South Burlington,” May 18, 2023)

Wendy Bratt

Doug Goodman

Michael Turner

Citizens for Responsible Zoning

South Burlington