To the Editor:
South Burlington discussions on the new land use regulations have centered on whether we should significantly expand housing in the southeast quadrant or control development to protect the environmentally sensitive areas in this area.
Those proposing expansion have linked the general need for more affordable housing to this expansion. I, too, recognize the need for more affordable housing in Chittenden County. But what is the most effective way to do this?
An ideal location for the affordable units is urban areas close to public transit, shops, schools, businesses and medical services. This approach supports the smart growth concept of the city’s new land use regulations by concentrating development in more urban areas while preserving environmentally sensitive land and open space further out.
The two candidates for city council who opposed the current regulations argue we need more affordable housing yet attaching a small percentage of affordable units to larger developments won’t produce nearly enough affordable units. Nor will they be proximate to supportive services.
So, what measures would result in more affordable units? Developers who currently build affordable housing in Chittenden County search out available, buildable land at reasonable cost, supported by lower building fees for these units.
In South Burlington, we are fortunate to have a housing trust fund to help with land costs. Additional incentives in South Burlington could include assistance locating available lots in more developed areas and a lowering of building fees commensurate with affordable projects. Burlington has a formula for affordable housing that it applies to building fees. South Burlington should implement such a system.
Building affordable housing close to other services and at reasonable cost will most effectively increase our affordable housing stock while serving the needs of those who qualify for these units.
For the outlying areas, the new land use regulations balance protection of sensitive areas with an appropriate level of housing based on the carrying capacity of the land.
My thanks to Meaghan Emery and Tim Barritt for voting for these regulations. They deserve our support March 1 for their forward-looking vision for South Burlington, as well as their long-standing, dedicated service to our community.
Ann Owen
South Burlington
