To the Editor:
The South Burlington City Council should amend the approval of a bike path though Hubbard Park to a path with a permeable surface. I can understand the desire to provide a surface that is more accessible to wheelchairs and bikes to provide a safer ride along a small section of Spear Street.
The dismissal of the environmental impact of paving the path by seeing it as negligible and a standalone issue is nearsighted. The question of adding pavement to the park must be examined in combination with all the development on the east side of Spear Street and the need to mitigate the impact of impermeable surfaces created in total wherever possible.
Hubbard Park is one area where we can reasonably protect the environment while meeting the needs of accessibility to bicycles and wheelchairs.
The fact is that there are miles of permeable bike paths around the state that provide accessibility. Examples include the causeway in Burlington, and the rail trails in Lamoille County and the Northeast Kingdom. I’ve had wonderful bike rides on all of them.
The topography of Hubbard Park lends itself to the same kinds of permeable surfaces used on those trails. Erosion should not be a significant issue as the ground is relatively flat. The few wet spots will need to be addressed regardless of surface, but repairs will be less costly than for pavement that will heave and crack.
The field at Hubbard Park is treeless. There is no shade to mitigate the impact of the increasingly hot summers we are experiencing. Currently I can walk on the path even during the hottest parts of the day because the natural surface keeps the ground reasonably cool. It doesn’t absorb or reflect heat as pavement will.
While bike riders will have the advantage of a breeze as they ride over hot surfaces, the rising temperatures will make the path less of an option for walkers and dangerous to dogs whose feet can burn from hot pavement.
I am more than happy to share with bike riders, but I call on them to assist in advocating for a rideable surface that meets all needs while protecting the environment. I ask the city council to please consider a more reasonable compromise and amend your decision to a bike path with a permeable surface at Hubbard Park as the solution.
Michelle B. Mathias
South Burlington
