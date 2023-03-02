To the Editor:
I am voting for Paul Engels for city council this year. I have known him since we were neighbors in the Eastwoods neighborhood. He has been on city council before and worked hard on the form-based code committee setting policy that is taking shape today in our city center.
Engels has also been on the pension advisory committee and now serves on the planning commission, again helping to craft language for the city’s important land development regulations.
He understands the challenges the city faces: managing growth, climate change, lack of affordable housing and the tax burden. Paul Engels is the right choice for us.
Tim Barritt
South Burlington City Council
