To the Editor:
South Burlington is very lucky to have a wide range of energetic, innovative and engaged citizens interested in making South Burlington a wonderful place to live, work and play. Meaghan Emery is one of our stars in this department.
After serving with her for 8-plus years on the city council, I can emphatically say she is an incredible asset to the work of leading the city. She always comes prepared to engage and share new ideas and approaches. She is innovative and passionate. She is dedicated to getting the most value for the taxpayers’ money, asking the hard questions and making the sometimes difficult decisions to resist spending your money.
Your needs and capacity to support the services of the city are always foremost in her mind. I find her delightful to work with, even when we differ on an issue.
Emery does her homework. She undertakes research on almost every issue as she works to understand and arrive at the best possible policy decisions for our community. Her sincere value for the environment as well as clear-eyed understanding and appreciation for housing, growth, recreation and city services is an important value to our city.
She has the enviable capacity to balance all these needs and move forward with excellent policy decisions. She is progressive, thoughtful, reasonable and truly dedicated.
I can’t think of a more qualified and dedicated public servant than Meaghan Emery. Join me in voting for Emery for city council. We need her to keep the city moving in the right direction.
Helen Riehle
Chair, South Burlington City Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.