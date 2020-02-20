I’ve lived in So. Burlington since 1966. ... City leaders at that time, like Mike Flariety, Peter Jacobs and others realized that the opportunity of good jobs that came with growth (IBM at that time) also included the responsibility to our citizenry to include places to live, places to shop, and places for recreation. It all went hand and hand. So we supported building new schools, supported building the Infrastructure to allow for new housing, business and commercial along with the all important recreational facilities to locate in areas in So Burlington that were thought to be appropriate. Without their wisdom and fairness, we would not have our neighborhoods, like the Orchards, Butler Farms or Oak Knoll and city parks like Red Rocks, O’Brien Park, and Veterans Memorial Park (Carins Arena). Communities do need to have balance for growth and for open space.
Matt Cota is smart, a thinking individual who understands the need for a balance in both reasonable growth and preservation of recreational type space. I know the majority of us want the progress to continue, like our New City Center, new restaurants and shopping along with new city parks. This happens when residents and City leaders fight for this to happen.
I’m voting for Matt Cota to Bring this BALANCE back to South Burlington.
PROGRESS is not a dirty word !
Robert Nowak
South Burlington