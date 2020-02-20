My wife and I are long term residents of South Burlington and we hope you will vote for Matt Cota for city council. He is a dedicated volunteer in our community and if elected will surely continue to be an asset to our citizens. As the current chair of the South Burlington Development Review Board, he has demonstrated excellent listening skills and is open minded to both sides of the issues.
Matt is looking out for senior citizens when he fought the ban on parking requirements. He understands that not everyone can walk, bike or take the bus to and from work, medical appointments, shopping, etc. The elimination of parking standards passed by the current council are not practical for many of our citizens, due to our adverse weather conditions, physical limitations and other problems associated with doing so.
Matt understands that we have a traffic problems that need to be addressed and will work to ensure our streets and traffic lights are safe for motor vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians.
We hope you will vote for Matt Cota so he can continue to do his part in helping to improve our community in a positive and logical way.
Leo Nadeau
South Burlington