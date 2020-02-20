I am voting for Matt Cota for City Council on March 3. Matt has a very thoughtful and pragmatic approach to all of the challenges present and future that will affect each South Burlington resident. From schools to infrastructure, to taxes or spending, to development both residential or commercial to preservation of green and recreational space, Matt’s vision will help maintain and improve South Burlington with a affordable and sustainable community. Vote for Matt Cota on March 3rd. Here is a link to Matt’s website to learn more: http://www.cotaforcouncil.com/index.html

Ken Boyd

South Burlington

