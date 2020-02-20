I am voting for Matt Cota for South Burlington City Council. Matt understands the balance needed between open space protection and a healthy balance of housing and business. He has clearly identified practical ways to help with parking, traffic flows and housing growth.
Matt has been reaching out to community members, decision-makers in so many areas of the city, and our external partners like the Vermont Air National Guard and the airport management. He is making sure he understands all perspectives on the issues and challenges we have so he can help move the city forward in a positive way.
Please join me in voting for Matt Cota on March 3.
Mark Mayer
South Burlington