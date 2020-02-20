I’m voting for Matt Cota for council. South Burlington will be a better place with his proven leadership in City Hall and will make better decisions with him in the conversation.
He is focused on affordability, taxes and traffic. With his experience on the development review board and in Montpelier, he understands how city government works and how state government works.
As a public-school teacher, I know Matt shares my values on the importance of city planning that supports our amazing school district and I look forward to him collaborating with the school board on the big issues before the city.
Matt Cota is the right person for South Burlington, and I encourage you to vote for him.
Kimberly Chittenden
South Burlington