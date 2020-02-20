Three years with Matt Cota on the Development Review Board showed me that he is a balanced, clear-headed leader with a genuine commitment to service. The city will be well-served by his personal qualities on all issues that come before him. In particular, along with all of the other members of the DRB, he understands the distinction between the public interest in adequate commercial parking and the so-called “market approach.” The latter is no more than a blind faith hope (or an exploitation of others’ blind faith hope) that the crap game of private economic choices will inevitably produce a benevolent result. The evidence is to the contrary -- as is our common experience reviewing the specifics of particular development projects. Matt has my vote. If you don’t believe we’re going to have an adequate city-wide public transportation system anytime soon, and if you are not inclined to walk or bike to important commercial services between, say, December and April, he should have yours as well.
Frank Kochman
South Burlington