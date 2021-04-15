To the Editor:
In my April 8 Guest Perspective on affordable housing, two costs given for Cathedral Square buildings were inaccurate.
Allard Square on Market Street in South Burlington cost $10.6 million for 39 residential rental units completed in 2018 and Juniper House in Burlington cost $19 million for 70 residential rental units completed in 2021.
Paula Demichelle
South Burlington
