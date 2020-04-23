In a very high level view, we need to provide our students with a well-rounded understanding on Coronavirus in relation to how it has affected the health and economy of Vermonters.
I have read in local newspapers how school programs are in jeopardy by lack of community support to pass the school budget and how the students are upset by this action if the budget does not pass.
To make a informed decision, I believe the students should be aware on what it means to pass a budget where community funds are limited as evidenced by an unprecedented unemployment rate, as well as, the high probability of barriers to receiving state help for school taxes that will further be placed on the homeowner and taxpayer.
Students seem not to be educated well in how decisions affect all. Understanding the direct impact Coronavirus has had on many community members, including their friends, families, seems to be hushed.
Some are in jeopardy of losing their home. Some are making choices between food, medication and paying rent. Some have to consider moving to a more affordable community.
Teaching our students how choices made affect the whole and not just the part is an important lesson in life. We cannot always have everything we want and choices often lead to intended and unintended consequences requiring sacrifices.
Let’s not fail our children in learning this lesson.
Bonni Martin
South Burlington