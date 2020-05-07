In this uncertain time requiring remote meeting participation, I am writing to thank the Development Review Board for the stability and public benefits created by continuing its meetings.
Like South Burlington, many Vermont towns are working hard to meet new challenges presented by remote, public meetings. At least four towns in our area alone have also successfully held public DRB meetings using remote meeting technology (Winooski, Hinesburg, Williston and Shelburne).
Postponing DRB decisions directly adds to the cost of the residential development planning process. In addition, housing becomes less affordable when the local housing supply is prevented from expanding to meet demand. Unfortunately, South Burlington’s experience during the past decade demonstrates this. Since 2010, South Burlington’s housing growth slowed to an annual pace of about 1.4% (from 2% in the prior decade). Meanwhile, the median price of all houses sold here shot up to $417,000 in 2019 from under $300,000 in 2010, according to Vermont Property Transfer Tax records.
This month my family has newfound gratitude for the Vermonters who deliver packages to us, collect our garbage and work at the hospital. South Burlington has an opportunity to choose actions that improve rather than reduce the affordability of its housing for the essential workers here that we count on.
Leslie Black-Plumeau
Vermont Housing Finance Agency
South Burlington Affordable Housing Committee