The May 7 edition of The Other Paper published eight letters of opinion on the decision of the South Burlington Development Review Board to hold hearings on development plans. (Five in favor of DRB, three opposed.)
April and May DRB agendas have included hearings on the O’Brien property development and also other projects under consideration.
In other words, the DRB is carrying on business brought to them by city professional development review staff. Applications for changes to property go first to staff, who discuss plans with the developers and engage in a back and forth at that level. Staff then bring development plans with staff comments to DRB to determine if the plans comply with city regulations.
The O’Brien plans go to Recreation and Parks, and Bike and Ped Committees in a joint meeting May 11.
All meetings have been properly warned, and the agendas have been published with attachments, and minutes posted, all in accord with proper procedure. The only thing that has changed is that meetings have been made accessible by technology, as a result of recommended precautions.
The DRB has full authority to hold these meetings, and city council in their April 6 memo to committees explicitly exempted DRB from a request to advise city council on the need of various committees to meet.
The arguments of these few people in objecting to the DRB are without substance. Their ultimate goal is to oppose development of the O’Brien property. But they have chosen to object on the basis of claiming that “people” are too preoccupied to know what is under consideration, and that the DRB was undermining democracy.
Their rhetoric is unfortunate in fostering suspicion and cynicism in the integrity of our city government. Again, they offered no objection that could seriously call into question the authority of DRB to hold meetings or the good faith and transparency of the process adopted in these circumstances.
The SBLT and its members (of whom I am one) have in the past examined planned projects with an eye to how the projects do or do not comply with city regulations. That is no small task. This close examination is a valuable other set of eyes on matters related to conservation and natural resource preservation. The SBLT could still choose to examine the O’Brien plans and publish their findings. Let’s hope they choose this approach.
Jennifer Kochman
South Burlington