To the Editor:
What does saving land from development have to do with the climate crisis? Plenty. Human activity produces greenhouse gases that trap heat and over-insulate the Earth. Trees, meadows and other undeveloped lands absorb greenhouse gases, thus keeping them out of the atmosphere.
Nature and open lands can help us weather the worst, but only if we keep them intact. Open lands absorb approximately 15 percent of the U.S. carbon dioxide emissions. That’s a huge benefit, but one that we will lose if we keep converting open land into housing developments.
In fact, land conservation offers a double benefit for the climate. Preserving open land not only allows nature to store greenhouse gases, but it also prevents more developments and the accompanying greenhouse gas emissions that result from the fossil fuels used in their construction.
Even more gases and toxins will be produced to maintain and support these houses for decades to come.
Climate change is happening and accelerating faster than scientists predicted. Even if we cease using fossil fuels entirely, the greenhouse gases already in our atmosphere will continue to alter the climate. We can’t stop climate change, but we can stop destroying the elements of nature that can lessen its impact on us.
One of the most significant actions we can take to address the climate crisis at a local level is to save our natural open lands. This is something within our power to do.
Rosanne Greco
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.