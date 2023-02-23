To the Editor:
Bryan Companion, a native Vermonter and longtime resident of South Burlington, has announced his candidacy for South Burlington School Board. Companion is a PRO:
• Positive: He believes South Burlington schools can support all students, operate with excellence within a reasonable budget and successfully address today’s constant changes and demands.
• Resourceful: Bryan uses every opportunity to enhance people and situations, to guide people to self-development and challenge them to step a little higher. At first blush, most people or institutions don’t like being told they could be better than they presently are. Companion is the person to help guide this development and improvement.
• Opportunistic: Not for personal gain, but to help South Burlington schools gain and maintain excellence. During his career he modeled the concept of the greatest good we can do for others is through a team approach and collaborative actions. He never missed an opportunity to help reveal the deep resources we all possess and took satisfaction in helping others grow.
Companion’s decision to run for South Burlington School Board is fortunate for all concerned voters. As an educator in South Burlington, I heartily endorse his candidacy, because he is a person with long range views and a wide perspective.
Velma Marcotte
South Burlington
