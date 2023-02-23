To the Editor:
I have been a resident of South Burlington for most of my life. Both my husband and I attended South Burlington schools, and when we had children, we knew we wanted them to be part of the same school district.
South Burlington schools were foundational to how we developed our careers and grew into active community members. I see the same in my two children, who are currently attending South Burlington High School, knowing how important their education is to their futures.
I was delighted to learn Bryan Companion was running for school board, having known him for over 20 years. In high school, I played basketball with his daughter, Carly, and I cherished the Companion household as a frequent gathering spot for the team.
He was the assigner for northern Vermont high school basketball when I started officiating just after high school. Soon after, I went to work with him at PC Construction. During the next four years, he was dedicated to helping me develop my career.
His leadership skills, his ability to mentor and help people grow professionally are some of his best attributes. This has held true for the time that I have known him. The knowledge and skills I learned at PC Construction were some of the most meaningful in my career.
Companion is analytical and logical in his thought process, making him a resourceful problem solver. He is naturally curious and frequently thinks outside of the box to find win-win solutions. With my children still in the school system, and my confidence in him as a leader, I can think of no better person to be an addition to the South Burlington School Board.
Jennifer Barrett
South Burlington
