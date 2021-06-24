To the Editor:

City Manager Kevin Dorn’s commentary on June 17 singles out the words of Travia Childs, one of several school board members quoted in an earlier Other Paper article, not mentioning the comments of directors Burkhardt and Day, and resorts to a “not all police” rebuttal. (“Keep police presence in South Burlington Schools, says manager,” June 17, 2021)

It’s designed to stir emotions and amplify negativity in what has thus far been a very thoughtful discussion. He focused on the quotes of Childs, the lone Black woman on the school board. He made assumptions about her thoughts on the school resource officer, and singled her out. We have seen again and again around the state that Black women in leadership are challenged, trolled and harassed. It’s irresponsible and inexcusable for a local leader to act this way.

To the substance of his statement, Dorn has not attended the school board meetings where these conversations are taking place. He is jumping to many conclusions, all of which are designed to provoke feelings in our community that simply don’t need to be there.

The question raised by the school board is one being raised in neighboring communities: Is the school resource officer a necessary and beneficial role in our schools? To date, the answer is not clear.

There has been no evidence that a school resource officer’s presence reduces the risk or danger in a school shooting. In fact, at least one study published by the Journal of the American Medical Association says that the presence of a school resource officer increases the likelihood of casualties.

School is supposed to be a safe environment for growth and learning. If the presence of an officer of the law is required, how safe is it, really? And for whom? There are plenty of studies that show that students of color, female students, and LGBTQ+ students do not feel safer in schools with a school resource officer.

Even if our school’s officers are exemplary, students come to school with their own experiences, and may not feel safe or supported by a police officer, no matter their intended role.

If school resource officers are not necessary for a positive learning experience, do we need them? South Burlington students are all our kids. Don’t they all deserve to have a positive learning experience?

These are the questions being asked, carefully, and by many members of the community. Dorn’s commentary treads old tropes, pulls punches on a leader of color and lacks grounding in reality.

Gin Ferrara

South Burlington