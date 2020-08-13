To all the readers of the Wellness Works column over the past 14 years, I am taking this opportunity to say goodbye, and thank you. The Wellness Works column will no longer run in our local newspapers due to an editorial decision to discontinue it. It is not my choice to end this connection with you, and I am both sorry and sad to say goodbye.
It has been my privilege and pleasure to connect with our community with what I always hoped were upbeat messages rooted in solid science encouraging self-care with behavioral health. Good self-care is not always easy but it is always important, benefitting our physical and mental health as we prevent or ameliorate health challenges. I cannot think of a more important avenue for our energies, particularly now as we respond to the ongoing stresses of the pandemic. More than 160 different articles were published in our local papers, each with a local and timely focus. I appreciated all the feedback from readers who took time to e-mail, or chat in the aisle at Hannaford about one topic or another, or a personal story.
I will miss our Wellness connection through the newspaper. But I am still here, and I will see you out there.
Heather Main
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.