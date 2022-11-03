To the Editor:
What is the real cost of owning a cold-climate heat pump and does it make sense that we can become fossil fuel independent soon?
I really think the concept of moving heat from one place to the other without having to create it is part of the future. But, for a few reasons, I do not think the future is here yet.
Cold-climate heat pumps are not reliable enough to take over as a primary source of heat in the average home in Vermont’s climate. They are very susceptible to power fluctuations and are not always sold or installed with the necessary protection measures. Additionally, we do not have enough trained technicians to service them. Also, most manufacturers are not in the United States, so supply chain issues remain a possible problem.
The true cost of ownership is not being told. The successful installation of these heat pumps must be done with best practices by a competent installer. I do not see or hear anything about the cost of professional cleaning of the indoor and outdoor units, which must be done every two to three years.
While these heat pumps can have extended warranties, the cost of labor is not included, provided you can find someone that is trained to work on them. Most installers move from one job to another without looking back, leaving the cost of maintenance and service to the homeowner.
What can we do to become less dependent on fossil fuels as soon as possible?
We have manufacturers in the United States that are trying to make more reliable and serviceable cold-climate heat pumps. We need to support and invest in more companies like them by investing in training for contractors and incentives to take care of the units they install. We need to realize that we can get to zero fossil fuel use, but for the near future we will need some form of back up until we can make heat pumps in cold climates more reliable and serviceable.
Gary DuCharme
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.