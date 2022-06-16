To the Editor:
Have you seen or heard about the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change? If you have children or grandchildren, or care about habitability for all life on our planet, it is frightening.
The report states unequivocally that we are in a now or never moment if we hope to avoid catastrophic changes to our climate. Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.
A headline today: “Scientists identify the missing ingredient for climate action: Political will.” That’s no surprise. Most people I speak with are deeply concerned about what has the potential to morph from climate change to climate catastrophe but feel helpless to do anything about it. So often I hear or feel personally that the problem is too big for me to be able to make a difference. We are waiting for our national and international politicians and policy makers to do the right thing.
But we can’t wait any longer.
The moral imperative is on all our shoulders. World governments are continuing to slow walk the changes we need, and it is up to each of us to take action and commit to speaking out and advocating for the needed transformations on our local level.
Yes, we need more housing, and so much more, but we must fundamentally change how we are going about it now if we have any chance of keeping climate change from becoming climate catastrophe.
Remember the space race, the wartime efforts of World War II, the Civilian Conservation Corps during the Depression? We need that kind of action now — today. We all need to raise our voices, roll up our sleeves and act. We must encourage, support and demand our community leaders to take bold action and commit to hold sustainability as the number one priority in all future decisions.
How can we bring about the paradigm shift that is necessary to tackle this problem? Our leaders need a new overarching metric for all decisions going forward: Reduce CO2 = Go, Increase CO2 = No.
Past initiatives have come from the top down through national leaders’ initiatives. However, in our era of political polarization and gridlock, the best chance for change will come from the bottom up. Large scale demonstrations will play a role but grassroots, hometown, direct citizen engagement is our best bet today and we desperately need people like you and me to show up at every local meeting and bring climate action to the forefront of every decision.
Please, get involved, speak out and act today. We need to act like life as we know it depends on it because it does.
Laurie Smith
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.