To the Editor:
The following was presented to the city council on April 19.
We often think of the large environmental changes the planet is undergoing, as occurring somewhere else in the world: in exotic tropical rain forests, or in hurricanes along the coasts of the United States, or among overhunted large animal species in Africa, or along crumbling glaciers, but every bit as important (though perhaps less visible) examples of degradation are taking place in every village, city and county across our country, including South Burlington. We may not be able to focus on the enormity of global climate change, be we can act locally to contribute our portion of the solution. You, as a council, can shape zoning regulations, approve policies around new building design, deploy transportation alternatives and protect open space for the future. If every community wakes up and acts in light of environmental imperatives, we can still save our amazing planetary home. But if very many local governments ignore the issue of climate change, then none of their other policies and regulations will matter at all.
E.O. Wilson, a noted biologist, writes: “We are hard-wired with an innate affinity for nature…but we have lost our connection to nature as we rush to cut down the forests, mine the mountains, and frack everything else in between. We are destroying the habitats of wild creatures and making much of the world uninhabitable. We don’t realize or even seem to care that we are damaging the web of life, and ultimately, ourselves.” Oh, but some will say that is hyperbole; that isn’t happening in So. Burlington! Yet we saw a whole forest obliterated almost overnight to make way for a new development. Now we learn that blasting will be required to alter the topography of another site, rather than requiring the design of this new neighborhood to fit with the existing conditions on the ground. These are acts of violence.
Our human affinity for nature, which Wilson writes about, has been on display during the pandemic, when our able-bodied citizens flocked to the outdoors. Many enjoyed our path network and views of the Lake and the mountains, or walked in the woods at Wheeler, or viewed the flower gardens on the property, or planted their own vegetable gardens. Past Councils have made the amenities of the city paths and open spaces possible.
E.O. Wilson also writes: “Being in nature relieves stress and improves physical health…[But] as the damage to the planet grows, we see a rise in anxiety, depression and attention-deficit problems…on the other hand, children are happier, healthier and more creative when they have a connection to nature.” Children in So. Burlington have also benefitted from Council decisions, through wonderful educational and agricultural opportunities at Common Roots and Bread and Butter Farm, on lands the city chose to help save.
Please continue to make all your decisions based on the principle that the earth needs to be enabled and permitted to support human and natural kind for the long run. There are several items on tonight’s agenda where that thinking must surely apply. To close, I would like to tell a brief anecdote which has become a metaphor for me of the battle between forces of destruction and preservation in the natural arena. Early in the pandemic I was one of those beckoned out to our open spaces. I took an exhilarating ramble across the fields below the Wheelock barn and there I saw the wonderful stone cairns lovingly erected by a citizen who found spiritual solace in creating them. I, in turn, derived inspiration and courage just by viewing them in their natural setting, the fields which had yielded the stones he used. Now a year later, we learn that someone else has come behind to topple the cairns, another act of gratuitous and unnecessary violence by a person unknown, without peace in their heart. The source may have been anger, anxiety, depression, illness, fear…I don’t know. But the meaning of the incident is clear. We can protect the stuff of nature, or we can destroy it. This is a choice we must make every day.
Sarah Dopp
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.