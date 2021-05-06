To the Editor:
China, Russia and radical Muslims are national security threats, yet Pres. Joe Biden says global warming is our greatest existential threat. His priorities are refocused now on mitigating climate change. Principia Scientific International reported Global Warming was first adopted at a David Rockerfeller meeting in 1968. The participants agreed to worldwide government, reduced energy use and ultimately lower population levels.
Our earth’s climate has changed over its 4.6-billion-year history with no noticeably man-made warming or climate change. Contrary to alarmists, CO2 doesn’t cause measurable warming but nightly cooling. Planetary motions and the sun affect climate.
Our government has spent $178 billion tax dollars (1993-17) on climate change studies. If doomsday is imminent no study has pushed nuclear which emits no CO2.
Democrats have spewed global warming fears often enough that they believe it. The world is laughing. This focus distracts us from real world security threats.
Biden is blindly hoping China will play an important role in promoting global environmental governance despite its genocide and international threats.
Global warming is a tops down politically motivated control hoax, perpetuated by the press and taken root the world over.
Freedom and liberty will be trampled by this hoax if we let it.
Frank Mazur
South Burlington
