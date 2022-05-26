To the Editor:

I have a few brief comments about Rep. Martin LaLonde’s touting of the Legislature’s clean heat standard. (“New standard will offer Vermonters choices for clean, affordable heat,” The Other Paper, April 28, 2022)

LaLonde uses the amorphous term climate change, which replaced the term global warming —which replaced the global cooling scare — when, it turned out, actual temperature measurements belied predictions of drastic warming. Climate change is said to explain every weather disaster, video of which, in today’s connected world is immediately displayed on our devices, leading us to believe that these events are becoming more frequent and severe.

Fortunately, they are not. Weather-related deaths declined 99 percent over the last century. That is not a climate crisis.

He also wrongly labels carbon dioxide a pollutant. Pollutants are harmful or poisonous substances, sulfur dioxide, for example, that contaminate water, air or land. In contrast, carbon dioxide occurs naturally in the atmosphere and is essential to photosynthesis and hence to all life. The more carbon dioxide, the better plants grow.

LaLonde says reducing fossil fuel reliance by weatherizing or switching to other fuels will save Vermonters money. Maybe, but nothing prevents Vermont builders and homeowners from taking these supposed money saving actions now. What he means is that he knows better than individual owners what is best for them. This kind of hubris has resulted in countless man-made disasters. See, for example, Sri Lanka’s current food crisis.

LaLonde admits that fuel dealers “may” raise prices to recoup his law’s cost. A business that does not recoup its costs is unsustainable so, of course, fuel prices will rise. If he is so confident, he should be willing to personally post bond to compensate every owner harmed by higher prices. Unless and until he does, beware.

LaLonde’s contention that this will reduce price volatility is contrary to an ironclad economic law: prices for substitute goods, such as propane, oil and biofuels, which also emit carbon dioxide, run in parallel. Fuel prices can be volatile, which is a problem when, as now, prices are rising. The legislation’s tax on fuel dealers will hurt, not help, that situation.

The forgoing just scratches the surface. If a politician tries to sell you something that is too good to be true, it is. Think critically. Don’t buy it.

Sheldon Katz

South Burlington