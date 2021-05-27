To the Editor:
South Burlington opted in to local option taxes in 2007. The argument at the time was that out-of-towners would be paying part of the tax and we could use their money to reduce our property taxes. The authorizing legislation specified that the state would keep 30 percent of the proceeds for administrative costs.
In 2021, we are still paying local option taxes and the state still keeps 30 percent. Is this a fair deal for South Burlington taxpayers?
Consider the local option sales tax. The world has changed since 2007. Internet shopping has taken over a large share of retail sales, especially this past year. In 2015, Amazon laws were passed to capture sales tax on all internet sales. About the same time, Vermont expanded the list of transactions subject to sales tax. City residents now pay local — and state — sales tax on shipping charges, portions of their utility bills, nearly all beverages except milk, computer software, streaming services for TV, movies and audio, and much more.
Not surprisingly, just after all these new tax laws were implemented, there was a 18.9 percent increase in the amount of local option sales tax revenue received by the city.
But notice that South Burlington residents pay 100 percent of all the new sales taxes listed above. Out-of-towners pay none of them. Yet South Burlington still receives only 70 percent of the revenue.
Last year, the state collected $4 million in local sales tax in South Burlington but our city received only $2.85 million. The state kept more than $1.2 million for administrative costs.
Is there evidence that local sales taxes paid by out-of-towners are making up the $1.2 million difference between what the state collects in our city and the amount we receive in return, much less contributing an additional amount sufficient to make the whole enterprise worthwhile? I’m told there is no such evidence and it is entirely possible that South Burlington taxpayers are being gouged.
Unless evidence of a financial benefit can be produced, I suggest one of two options: Either the South Burlington City Council should insist that the state greatly reduce the percentage they skim off our local option tax dollars, or the council should rescind the local option sales tax — but not local rooms and meals taxes.
The former course would require state legislation and approval. The latter course does not require state approval and could be undertaken by the city council.
On the downside, rescinding the local sales tax would require an increase in the property tax to backfill the resulting hole in the budget. The increase would need to be the equivalent of 9.4 cents on the tax rate to yield $2.9 million, or 12.5 cents if all the local option taxes were rescinded.
On the upside, city retailers would become more competitive and South Burlington residents would immediately start to realize up to $4 million in sales tax savings per year.
Jeffrey Pascoe
South Burlington
