To the Editor:
South Burlington’s recreation director is leaving the job to become city clerk, but I have seen nothing happening regarding the interviewing and hiring of a new director.
This position must be filled for clarity and support to other recreation department employees and to continue to provide quality programs to our community.
I served on the Recreation Advisory Committee for over 20 years and am sad to see the apparent lack of a plan here for hiring a new director. We interviewed and provided input to the community.
I feel the citizens of South Burlington are owed an update on the process.
Liz Robitaille
South Burlington
