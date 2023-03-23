To the Editor:
No, this will never do. I’m addressing all South Burlington’s registered voters, of whom only 20 percent took the time and trouble to exercise their vote on or before South Burlington’s town meeting day. Voters have decided on a $55 million budget as well as a $62.5 million school budget and a $15 million bond vote, all of which were passed by those thoughtful 20 percent without batting an eye.
Having voted in every federal, state and local election since Truman vs. Dewey — and, at 97, this may have been my last — I’m appalled not by the fact that all the budgets passed so easily but by that early warning participation rate. Do we need to follow the example of several other countries that require 100 percent participation of the electorate under the threat of financial, or other meaningful, penalties? I sure hope not.
If South Burlington’s trend continues, what I’m truly concerned about is the 2024 election when such apathy could enable the wearer of that bloody MAGA cap to win the White House again by default of the ever-more-silent majority — tearing down the Capitol dome this time if he once again fails his treasonous attempted coup. Let’s not let that happen, folks.
Let’s instead consider following the examples of Shelburne and Brattleboro with their 2020 voter participation tallies of 73 percent and 68 percent, respectively. It’s easy, it’s painless, it’s a satisfying afterglow — whether you’ve voted for a Teddy Roosevelt Republican, a Democrat or a Progressive.
Dick Boera
South Burlington
