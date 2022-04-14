To the Editor:
This past week I drove through Dorset Park to explore some of the changes that I had hoped had been made since moving away from South Burlington. As a retired senior citizen I enjoy being active in sports and outdoor exercise.
I was disappointed to see that the South Burlington Parks and Recreation Department has apparently done little to create organized sporting opportunities or spaces at Dorset Park for people other than sports teams and people primarily in the under 50 age group.
My husband and I were actively involved in the planning for Dorset Park in the early 1990s, with the proposed development of a park that included an indoor swimming pool, community meeting and event space, as well as fields for baseball, soccer, etc. That proposal did not get public approval, and thus the development of the private indoor Cairns Arena took hold.
While I am sure that some seniors have enjoyed skating opportunities, I suspect the greater use is by organized hockey organizations, hopefully for both male and female.
I have had the opportunity to travel to many areas that have recognized the value of providing the senior and retired population with community-based recreation — versus private clubs — such as pickleball (the fastest growing sport in the U.S.), indoor swimming and exercise space.
These facilities provide another reason for seniors to stay in their communities. With the long winters in Vermont, many retired people search for such indoor exercise and social spaces. It is unfortunate that, in South Burlington at least, these opportunities lie solely with private sports clubs.
As a retired South Burlington school nurse, I am also aware of the socioeconomic gap existing in our community as it applies to membership in private sports teams and membership to private sports clubs. South Burlington could go a long way in closing this gap by providing a more robust community recreation facility.
Becky Davis
Colchester
