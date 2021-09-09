To the Editor:
I have lived on Market Street for almost three years now and there is a major issue with traffic. I’m in a wheelchair and I mainly use the crosswalk at the corner of Mary and Market streets. On at least three occasions — perhaps more — I’ve been close to the yellow line in the middle of the road, and I’ve almost been hit. It happened today, Sept. 2.
My building on Market Street is 55 and over so there are several other residents who use walkers or scooters to get around.
Now that the new city hall and library building is open the traffic is worse. Cars park on the wrong side of the street. When they leave, they make a U-turn, which is illegal. There are more cars on the street, which is making it harder to see cars coming from Hinesburg Road.
The only signs on the street are crosswalk signs and they are right on top of the crosswalk. There are two speed limit signs at either end of Market Street, but there should be one more in each direction near city hall.
We should also have lighted crossing signals at the two crosswalks near city hall — the one at Mary and Market streets and the one at the current exit from the elementary school.
And that brings me to the fact there isn’t a school zone sign.
I have been in touch with Justin Rabidoux for the past three years, along with the former city manager Kevin Dorn. They put a crosswalk barrel in the middle of the road near the Mary and Market crossing, but it kept getting hit and drivers would put it up on the grass. Nothing else has been done.
Then there’s the drag racing, as I call it, that goes on at night on Market Street. They seem to go around the block.
I’m sitting in on the bike and pedestrian meetings, and I told them I’ll be there until the issues on Market Street are addressed. The one meeting I’ve attended so far was more about bike paths, but I’ll work on changing that.
Kathy Alarie
South Burlington
