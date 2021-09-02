To the Editor:
Passing by the new library on Market Street in South Burlington, I noticed the American and our state flags proudly displayed.
But what a shame that our nation’s flag is flown from the wrong position.
No such flag or pennant may be placed above the U.S. flag, or to the right of the U.S. flag (facing it). When the flags are flown from adjacent staffs, the American flag should be raised first and lowered last.
It is the universal custom to display the American flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and stationary flagstaffs in the open. However, when a patriotic effect is desired, the flag may be displayed 24 hours a day if properly illuminated during the hours of darkness.
How many other public, business or private residences are incorrectly displaying our American flag.
I do hope this oversight will be quickly corrected.
For more information on how to correctly display our flag go to aflag.com/flag-etiquette.
Ed Steele
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.