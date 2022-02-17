To the Editor:
As a resident of South Burlington for more than 35 years, I’ve seen elected officials come and go and priorities shift. We are fortunate to have Meaghan Emery as a member of our city council. She continues to ensure South Burlington residents enjoy a supportive and meaningful quality of life that is the envy of other communities.
Emery has been a voice for our neighbors who live in ever dwindling neighborhoods affected by airport expansion. She is an advocate for creating more affordable housing in South Burlington, while being a voice for protecting our open spaces and natural areas from development that would eliminate critical habitats for wildlife and destroy the few priceless vistas of the Green Mountains, the public can enjoy.
If you enjoy the miles of trails in our community, you may meet Emery and her family. She has taken an active role in addressing the needs of thousands of residents who include dogs and, at the same time, recognizing the need to address the challenges they present to the overall community.
While being the only council member who does not live in the southeast quadrant, Emery has successfully established an extensive record of addressing concerns and accomplishments that affect all of us.
Join me in re-electing Meaghan Emery.
Elizabeth Milizia
South Burlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.