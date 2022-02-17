To the Editor:
We know a great deal about Meaghan Emery thanks to her years of dedicated and effective work on the South Burlington City Council. She has collaborated with many boards and committees to research, help design and shepherd countless critical initiatives, especially in the last decade.
I have been impressed with her considerable intelligence, diligent participation and willingness to listen. She has:
• Guided protections of our natural resources, parks and open spaces.
• Helped create the Affordable Housing Trust and critical discussions about where, how and what that can and should look like. Her dedication to diversity and support for middle- and lower-income residents is genuine.
• Developed policies and practices to maximize energy savings in city buildings.
• Helped unpack the growing needs of the police and fire departments.
• Wrestled with the property tax challenges and increasing home costs that threaten many longtime residents.
• Provided oversight and support for the new city center and our incredible library.
And this is just the short list.
While I’m thrilled to see other residents interested in serving the city on the council, I firmly suggest that Emery stands shoulders above any competitor. Her grasp of complex city issues, her long historical view of projects, policies and initiatives, and her working relationships with so many players in every department are incomparable.
Please join me in thanking her for the valuable work she has done for all of us by voting on or before March 1. Meaghan Emery is exactly the kind of civil servant I cherish.
Lynn Vera
South Burlington
