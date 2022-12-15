To the Editor:

The South Burlington City Council consideration of a charter change that would give them the power to regulate energy systems in existing building was an unnecessary attempt at excessive and unwarranted regulation of residents and businesses. We do not need a carbon tax or other intrusive ordinances that determine how residents heat their homes and hot water. (“South Burlington City Council votes down charter change for heating,” Dec. 8, 2022)

The transition to electrification by using cold-climate heat pumps is useful, but there are important considerations that are frequently glossed over. Adding heat pumps is very expensive and will be a major expense for most homeowners. Luckily, starting in 2023 there are new federal tax credits that could make an installation a viable option for more people. Heat pumps may not be suitable in some homes or won’t cover the whole space; therefore, a hybrid approach may be needed, which would include the heat pump and a boiler or furnace. Heat pumps are very efficient, but the efficiency is directly proportional to outside air temperature, so that when you need the most heat, the unit can provide it efficiently.

The other issue is the promotion of wood for building heat. Wood is a renewable resource. Yet, it is polluting and certainly emits carbon when it is burned. Large-scale wood extraction for wood pellets is not benign and can have significant environmental impacts. Burning wood is inconsistent with carbon sequestration. I am not suggesting that wood should be prohibited as a building heat source, but neither should it be elevated as a preferred heat source of climate change mitigation since it is neither carbon free nor clean.

There is an excellent article in Inside Climate News on this topic called “Vermont Doubles Down on Wood Burning, with Consequences for Climate and Health.” It explains in depth the issues involved with wood heat.

I understand that people want to do something about climate change. The great thing is that you can easily do that without regulation of other people’s homes and businesses. You can drive less, you can stop flying and you can stop eating red meat and lobster. The city council can work on buying more electric school buses and electrify city owned infrastructure. But please, let’s not try to solve the climate change problem by mandating that people buy more stuff, in this case, heat pumps and woodstoves.

Steve Comeau

South Burlington