To the Editor:
I am writing to express my astonishment that less than two weeks after the city council passed a law to regulate new construction in South Burlington as it pertains to fossil fuels, they are now pushing regulation on existing homes. While many of us expressed concern with the previous new law, and almost every city council member assured us that it is only for new construction, including councilor Meaghan Emery. Here comes the bait and switch — with the headwinds behind them they now want to regulate existing homes.
Councilor Tim Barritt said, “Residents should know what policy the town wants to craft before approving a charter change.” Does this make sense? There is no real plan that I can see, there are no limitations, no guidelines, no exemptions, no process it’s pretty much “let’s change the charter and figure out the details later.”
Per usual, we are presented with these doomsday scenarios. Andrew Chalnick has tens of thousands of folks migrating to Vermont and apparently hundreds of thousands from around the world, and Emery states “if we do nothing, we will have all kinds of blackouts.” Do you believe that putting a carbon tax on long standing South Burlington residents, senior citizens, renters and those that can least afford it is going to solve this?
Clearly this was a well-thought-out plan by Ethan Goldman and the Climate Action Plan Task Force: Convince the public that South Burlington is taking proper steps to combat climate change and get it passed. Then, wham! Hit them when they least expect it.
In a further state of astonishment, Chalnick says, “If we can do exactly what Burlington did, I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Nothing against our neighbor, but Burlington isn’t exactly the town I would be copying for policy. Things aren’t so good there if you haven’t noticed.
I get the intent and agree steps need to be taken, even at some costs to residents — I put up solar panels and generate 75 percent of my electricity. However, I am not sure I’m saving money. Throwing this proposal at residents without proper vetting and pushing for a March vote is irresponsible. Let South Burlington residents catch up with all the changes, the impacts on the day-to-day folks and slow down.
Many might disregard councilor Matt Cota’s position, but when supported by the CEO of the largest electric utility in New England, maybe, just maybe we ought to listen.
Michael Rozzi
South Burlington
