To the Editor:
At its Nov. 7 meeting the South Burlington City Council demonstrated its wisdom and foresight when it passed an ordinance presented by the Climate Action Task Force to regulate heating and domestic water systems in all new construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings.
This insightful action follows in the footsteps of hundreds of other cities across America and multiple states that have set a standard to restrict the use of fossil fuels. The newly passed ordinance also follows Vermont’s own Global Warming Solutions Act and the recommendations from the Paris Climate Agreement. The ordinance was wisely written in consultation with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission to encourage other surrounding communities to take similar initiatives to conserve energy and help reduce the emissions of greenhouse gasses.
The ordinance requires all new construction to use renewable primary heating systems, which means using only electricity, wood pellets or renewable fuels. It is expected that most new construction will install heat pumps, which have proven to be energy efficient and more economical than the use of natural gas or fuel oils.
Already, many homes in South Burlington have replaced their furnaces with heat pumps, and newly constructed multi-family buildings with multiple apartments or condominiums are now being built with them.
Most of us realize that we can only do our small part to address the climate crisis impacting us right now. As the task force found, energy use in our homes and places of work contribute to 34 percent of our greenhouse gas emissions with the remaining emissions coming from transplantation.
In Vermont, 76 percent of us are worried about global warming and it’s not surprising that the council read those tea leaves and understood that in South Burlington there would be strong support for carbon-free primary heating systems in all future construction. It’s also not surprising to see a growing fleet of electric and hybrid vehicles on our roads as well, demonstrating once again that residents here take the science behind the climate crisis seriously.
The city council’s creation of the Climate Action Task Force was a smart move. It allowed for a representative group of residents to dig deeper into the research and find a way to offer a more hopeful vision to the next generation of South Burlington residents.
Although not perfect, it creates standards for designers and builders to follow. This is not new or revolutionary. Already, major architectural firms in Chittenden County have set 2030 as the date where they will no longer design any fossil fuel energy systems for new buildings.
South Burlington has also set 2030 as a date to reduce its greenhouse gasses by 60 percent.
Congratulations to the members of the Climate Action Task Force and to the four members of the city council who voted the ordinance. It’s encouraging to know that in our city, we are doing our part to address this global crisis.
John Bossange
South Burlington
(1) comment
The true cost of these heat pumps is not discussed. They are not the bargain most people think they are.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.